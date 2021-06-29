Sri Lanka News Papers – News Headlines from Colombo

LNP – Two million doses of Sinopharm vaccine to arrive in SL on July 2 and 4

Tyronne Jayamanne

Sinopharm has confirmed that two million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine procured by Sri Lanka will be delivered on July 2 and 4, Chinese Embassy in Sri Lanka said.

The Embassy tweeted that at least another two million Sinopham vaccine doses are scheduled to arrive in Sri Lanka within the month of July.

    June 29, 2021 at 12:39 am
    SL must go for good quality of vaccines without waiting for cheaper and free vaccines, which will result in recommending a 3rd dose mostly not carried out in other countries

