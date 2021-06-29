LNP – Sri Lanka to get one million Moderna vaccine doses next month from COVAX

In a major boost to its vaccine drive, Sri Lanka will receive one million doses of Moderna Covid-19 vaccines next month through the World Health Organisation’s (WHO) COVAX facility, a minister said yesterday.

State Minister of Production, Manufacturing and Regulation of Pharmaceuticals Prof. Channa Jayasumana told Daily Mirror that he had received confirmation last evening

The Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, codenamed MRNA1273 is a COVID-19 vaccine developed by Moderna, the United States National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority.

Along with this vaccine, Sri Lanka will add to its basket all the global vaccines approved by the WHO for emergency use.

The Minister said this dispatch of vaccine doses had been channeled through COVAX by the United States as part of its global vaccine cooperation.

COVAX is co-led by Gavi, the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) and WHO.

Besides, Sri Lanka will receive another consignment of vaccines from the United States as a direct donation.