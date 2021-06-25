LNP – Ceylon Chamber of Commerce to conduct the National SME Forum 2021

In an effort to support all players in the SME Eco-system, the Ceylon Chamber of Commerce has organized a National SME Forum in collaboration with public, private and Non-Governmental sector organizations engaged in SME Sector development. This virtual engagement will initiate high level policy discussions with an aim to accelerate economic growth through creating a dynamic SME sector. The forum is all set to be held on 28th June 2021 via the zoom platform under the theme ‘Accelerating economic growth through creation of a dynamic SME sector’.

The Small and Medium Enterprise (SME) sector is identified as a strategic sector in the overall policy objectives of successive Governments and it is seen as a driver of change for inclusive economic growth, regional development, employment generation and poverty reduction. SME sector is envisaged to contribute to transform lagging regions into emerging regions of prosperity.

The Ceylon Chamber of Commerce strongly believes that the SME sector can make a significant contribution towards achieving the macro-economic targets placed for 2020-2025 under the National Policy Framework, “Vistas of Prosperity and Splendour”.

The “Sri Lanka Economic Acceleration Framework 2025” formulated by the Chamber also identifies the SME sector as a strategic sector in the Sri Lankan economy and has proposed a series of actions for SME sector Development. The Ceylon Chamber of Commerce has established the Centre for SMEs as the focal point for facilitation for all SME/Entrepreneurship Development initiatives of the Chamber in order to support the National Vision of creating a dynamic SME Sector.

National SME Forum will consist of an inaugural session followed by 5 thematic sessions focused on critical issues pertaining to SME sector development. The forum will be inaugurated by Chief Guest, Hon. Wimal Weerawansa, Minister of Industries and Commerce and the keynote address will be delivered by Mr. Sujeewa Rajapakshe, Chairman, Peoples’ Bank. The inaugural session will highlight the Government’s efforts and measures taken to uplift the SME sector and will lead up to five timely sessions featuring industry experts and thought leaders representing various fields of expertise.

The forum will cover critical areas such as access to finance to invest in modernization, expansion and successful operation while addressing issues pertaining to demand and supply, facilitation of accessing suitable markets for products and services focussed on increasing exports and the use of digital marketing, promotion of new technology transfer and innovation, use of digital technology which can enhance performance and opportunities for SMEs, the importance of developing talent and skills to build capacity within SMEs as well as the role of chambers in regional SME development.

The full day virtual event will be conducted in Sinhala medium as a Zoom Webinar and is now open for registration. The event will also be live streamed via Facebook and interested parties can watch it via Facebook page link: https://www.facebook.com/Centreforsmes. For more details and participation you may contact yasura@chamber.lk.The National SME Forum is sponsored by Facebook and Hatton National Bank.