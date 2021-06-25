Sri Lanka News Papers – News Headlines from Colombo

LNP – Basil to enter Parliament as MP

Tyronne Jayamanne 1 Comment

Basil Rajapaksa will enter Parliament next month after he is sworn in as a national list MP, political sources confirmed to Daily Mirror.

Rajapaksa will the likely be sworn in as the Minister of Finance and Economic Development in a cabinet reshuffle which is likely to take place.

Rajapaksa is likely to be sworn in as an MP on July 6.

MP Ranjith Bandara is due to resign to allow Basil Rajapaksa to take be sworn in

One thought on "LNP – Basil to enter Parliament as MP"

  • Tyronne JayamannePost author
    June 25, 2021 at 11:36 am
    Cherry on the top of the cake now its full complete. A family affair

