LNP – Chinese President extends birthday wishes to President Rajapaksa

Extending birthday wishes to President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, Chinese President Xi Jinping said China and Sri Lanka have been looking out for each other and working closely with each other in face of major challenges in the world.

In a Twitter message, the Chinese Embassy extended wishes to President Gotabaya on behalf of President Xi Jinping.

“I attach great importance to the development of China-Sri Lanka relations, and would like to continue to work with you to promote our strategic partnership for more fruitful outcomes, and bring more benefits to our two countries and peoples,” the Chinese President said.