LNP – 101 more COVID-19 deaths reported, highest single day tally

Tyronne Jayamanne 1 Comment

The COVID-19 death toll in the country surpassed the 2,000 mark with 101 more fatalities being reported, the Epidemiology Unit said.

This is the highest number of deaths recorded in the country in a single day since the outbreak of the pandemic.

Accordingly, the death toll in the country stands at 2,011.

One thought on "LNP – 101 more COVID-19 deaths reported, highest single day tally

    June 11, 2021 at 11:41 am
    It is the duty of everyone to look after himself or herself. Nobody can blame anyone.Now the situation very very dangerous. We can’t even compare ourselves with that of India. You just calculate 101 for , 24 million with 6000 for 1400 million in India.

