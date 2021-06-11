LNP – 101 more COVID-19 deaths reported, highest single day tally
The COVID-19 death toll in the country surpassed the 2,000 mark with 101 more fatalities being reported, the Epidemiology Unit said.
This is the highest number of deaths recorded in the country in a single day since the outbreak of the pandemic.
Accordingly, the death toll in the country stands at 2,011.
One thought on “LNP – 101 more COVID-19 deaths reported, highest single day tally”
It is the duty of everyone to look after himself or herself. Nobody can blame anyone.Now the situation very very dangerous. We can’t even compare ourselves with that of India. You just calculate 101 for , 24 million with 6000 for 1400 million in India.