LNP – Hemas welcomes MoH request seeking Pvt. sector assistance on vaccine procurement

Sole local representative for AstraZeneca and Pfizer in Sri Lanka, Hemas Pharmaceutical (Pvt) Ltd said it welcomes the request by the Ministry of Health (MoH) to the private sector to assist and facilitate vaccine purchase from any source. It affirmed all efforts will be taken to ensure importation of quality products via its channel into the country.

“As the official agent for AstraZeneca/Pfizer in Sri Lanka, we will refer all offers other than directly from the manufacturer to the principal company for approval,” said Hemas Pharmaceutical in a statement to the media, placing on record it stance on efforts taken by the government to improve access to the country.

Pointing out that AstraZeneca and Pfizer are the current global leaders in producing the COVID-19 vaccine, Hemas shared that as per the policy of the manufacturers, imports of these vaccines are restricted to respective governments to ensure good governance.