LNP – Spike in COVID positive cases, hospitals reach spillover situation: GMOA

With the vast escalation of COVID positive cases in the country, the capacity to accommodate the patients is reaching beyond maximum level, the Government Medical Officers’ Association (GMOA) General Committee Member Dr. Prasad Colambage said.

Addressing the media today he said the patients capacity, hospital bed and hospital capacity have reached the spill over level which could push the nation towards the situation where India is facing right now.

Therefore, we should go for tangible plans and the GMOA requested the public to collaborate with them, the police, the armed forces personnel and the health sector to control the situation, Dr. Colambage said.

Also, they requested the Government to introduce a procedure and enlighten the people who are infected with the virus in case they experience a mild or asymptomatic disease, that can be treated at home.

Because the number of hospital ICU beds capacity reached the level of 100 and if the capacity reaches beyond the line, it could be unmanageable for the health sector, Dr. Colambage added