LNP – President to inaugurate Sri Lanka Investment Forum

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa will inaugurate the Sri Lanka Investment Forum (SLIF) 2021 billed to be the region’s first and largest Virtual Investor Forum and will be held from June 7 to 9, 2021.

The 3-day virtual event, jointly organized by the Board of Investment, The Ceylon Chamber of Commerce, and the Colombo Stock Exchange will showcase Sri Lanka’s FDI and Capital Market opportunities to investors from across the globe spanning a wide spectrum of industry sectors and corporate entities. They will all be by the President in inviting global investors to participate in “Sri Lanka’s Growth Decade”.

A Presidential spokesperson stated that “Sri Lanka is looking to unleash a decade of growth to rapidly increase its GDP, taking advantage of its inherent strengths and global supply chain shifts. Our strategic location combined with our business-friendly policies will be an accelerator for this fast-paced growth. The Sri Lankan Government is pro-development. We proactively support businesses, as is evident from our progressive policies, policy consistency, and fiscal incentives.”

“The upcoming Port City will create an even more conducive environment for Foreign Direct Investments into Sri Lanka. We are focused on making Sri Lanka a hub for global business activities across diverse sectors, and we are excited to invite global companies to establish their presence in Sri Lanka to make the most of this opportunity.”

The International Finance Corporation (IFC), a member of the World Bank Group, Boston Consulting Group (BCG), Port City Sri Lanka and HSBC will bolster the first of its kind International Forum in the capacities of Knowledge Partner, Strategic Partner, Flagship Project Partner and Banking Partner respectively.

Microsoft, Technology Partner to SLIF 2021 will power the virtual collaboration platform enabling Plenary Sessions, Virtual Forum and Exhibition rooms and One on One Corporate Sessions with participation from across the Globe.

SLIF 2021 is also supported by Asia Securities (‘Platinum Sponsor’), Shangri-La (‘Hospitality Partner’), SLASSCOM (IT-BPM- Sector Partner), FairFirst Insurance (‘Insurance Partner’), Dialog (Communication Partner’), Citibank and CAL (‘Gold Sponsors’), NSB Fund Management, CT CLSA and NDB Investment Bank (‘Silver Sponsors’) and Melstarcorp and Softlogic Stockbrokers (‘Bronze Sponsors’).