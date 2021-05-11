Sri Lanka News Papers – News Headlines from Colombo

LNP – No decision to close airports yet: Tourism Minister

No decision has been taken by the Ministry as yet to close the airports, but appropriate action would be taken in line with the COVID committee’s decision, Tourism Minister Prasanna Ranatunga said.

He said despite the spread of COVID here, the repatriation of Sri Lankan workers will continue as per the instructions by the health sector.

“The quarantine procedures being conducted at the airport will continue in the same manner as Government quarantine centres.

Instructions have been given to airport employees as to how they should work in the current situation,” Minister Ranatunga said.

Though the number of COVID positive cases among the Sri Lankan workers have escalated, no clusters have emerged from them as yet, the Minister reiterated

    Closing of the airports will further add a death blow to the troubled tourism industry

