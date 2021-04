Dambulla, Galewela and Naula police areas in Matale district and Pannala Police area in Kurunegala district have been isolated with immediate effect, Army Commander Shavendra Silva said.

Meanwhile, Udubeddawa, Galamuna Grama Niladhari (GN) Divisions in Kurunegala and Siyambalanduwa, Helamulla GN Divisions in Moneragala have also been isolated with immediate effect.