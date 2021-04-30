LNP – 2,000 bed field hospital for Gampaha

A 2,000 bed field hospital will be built in Warallawatta in Gampaha to cope with present pandemic situation,Tourism Minister Prasanna Ranatunga said.

It is planned to use a closed garment factory for this new treatment centre for COVID-19 patients.Two closed down factories in Katunayake and Meerigama will also be taken as COVID treatment centres.

The number COVID-19 positive patients in Gampaha is 20,029 which is one fifth of the islandwide total number of patients.

Around 248,397 persons living in Gampaha had received the first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine. However, following the increased number of COVID patients, Minister Ranatunga stressed the importance of setting up more COVID treatment centers in the Gampaha district.