LNP – Tillakaratne Dilshan: Former Sri Lankan cricket captain selling his apartment

International cricket star and former Sri Lankan captain Tillakaratne Dilshan sells his prawn apartment and throws signed bats and shirts for lucky buyers.

Cricket legend now lists him 11 / 14-16 Macquarie Street After buying a property on the hilltop of Beaconsfield, his first Melbourne-based home has a price request of $ 850,000 to $ 935,000.

“I bought (apartment) in 2015 and in the last two years I have moved to Beaconsfield, where my four kids are currently in school,” Dillshan said.

“(I lived there at first) I was traveling for international cricket, so I went back and forth many times. I liked everything nearby — my wife Was able to go shopping.

“In 2018 and 2019, we all settled in Australia and spent time at the Prahran market.”

Famous for his “Dilscoop” shots, Dilshan is now building a new career as a private cricket coach in Melbourne, launching his own brand called VitoDD, which sells custom-made cricket gear.