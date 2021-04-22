LNP – Dialog powers the 142nd Royal-Thomian ‘Battle of the Blues’

Sri Lanka’s longest rivalry in schools cricket comes alive this May as Royal College Colombo and S. Thomas’ College Mt. Lavinia battle it out once again for the 142nd uninterrupted blue ribbon cricket encounter, the “Battle of the Blues” played for the prestigious Rt. D. S. Senanayake Memorial Shield, from May 6 to 8, at the Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium in Sooriyawewa, Hambantota.

The match will be played behind closed doors keeping in line with the COVID-19 restrictions and the health and safety guidelines mandated by Ministry of Health while Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) regulates playing conditions. The 142nd Battle of the Blues cricket encounter will be broadcast LIVE on Dialog Television channel number 72, and will also be available via LIVE stream on the ThePapare.com and the Dialog Viu app. The limited over “Mustangs Trophy” match will be played in a T20 format on May 10.