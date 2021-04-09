LNP – Sri Lanka Cricket appoints new Selection Committee
Sri Lanka Cricket appointed a new Selection Committee on Thursday (08).
- Pramodya Wickramasinghe – Chairman
- Romesh Kaluwitharana – Member
- Hemantha Wickramaratne – Member
- Varuna Waragoda – Member
- S. H. U. Karnain – Member
- B. A. T. Nilmini Gunarathne – Member
Sri Lanka Cricket said the 06-member panel was ratified by Sports Minister Namal Rajapaksa.
One thought on “LNP – Sri Lanka Cricket appoints new Selection Committee”
The selectors role is different from being a player. You don’t have to be a star player to be a selector. Spotting new talent is one of the key roles selectors have to play. Trust the new selectors will go about their role without any undue influence.