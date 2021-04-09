Sri Lanka News Papers – News Headlines from Colombo

LNP – Sri Lanka Cricket appoints new Selection Committee

Tyronne Jayamanne 1 Comment

Sri Lanka Cricket appointed a new Selection Committee on Thursday (08).

  1. Pramodya Wickramasinghe – Chairman
  2. Romesh Kaluwitharana – Member
  3. Hemantha Wickramaratne – Member
  4. Varuna Waragoda – Member
  5. S. H. U. Karnain – Member
  6. B. A. T. Nilmini Gunarathne – Member

Sri Lanka Cricket said the 06-member panel was ratified by Sports Minister Namal Rajapaksa.

LNP – Sri Lanka Cricket appoints new Selection Committee

    April 9, 2021 at 7:28 am
    The selectors role is different from being a player. You don’t have to be a star player to be a selector. Spotting new talent is one of the key roles selectors have to play. Trust the new selectors will go about their role without any undue influence.

