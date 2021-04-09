LNP – Sri Lanka Cricket appoints new Selection Committee

Sri Lanka Cricket appointed a new Selection Committee on Thursday (08).

Pramodya Wickramasinghe – Chairman Romesh Kaluwitharana – Member Hemantha Wickramaratne – Member Varuna Waragoda – Member S. H. U. Karnain – Member B. A. T. Nilmini Gunarathne – Member

Sri Lanka Cricket said the 06-member panel was ratified by Sports Minister Namal Rajapaksa.