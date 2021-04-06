LNP – No New Year Festivals in Colombo ; CMC Chief Medical Officer

Permission will not be granted to organize New Year festivals in the Colombo City, said Dr. Jayaruwan Bandara, the Chief Medical Officer of the Colombo Municipal Council on Monday (05).

Shopping festivals will also be prohibited during the said period, he said adding permission will not be granted for any event which would involve public gatherings.

“The COVID-19 spread in Colombo was controlled, yet, the people are urged to avoid gatherings,” he stressed.