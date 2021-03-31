LNP – Luka, Thehan reach quarter-finals

Top seeds Luka Knese and Thehan Wijemanne advanced to the quarter-finals of the men’s singles, while Anika Seneviratne, the top seed in the women’s singles and her sister Alana gave walk overs to their opponents in the women’s singles of the Clay Court Nationals continued at the Sri Lanka Tennis Association courts on Tuesday.

In the women’s singles, Nelini Jayasuriya (bt. Vonara de Alwis 6-0, 6-1) and Savini Jayasuriya (bt. Arella de Zoysa 6-1, 6-0), Hasali Gajaba (bt. Tania Doloswala 6-2, 6-2), Sethmi Sumanaweera (bt. Zeenath Zihar 6-1, 6-1), Janali Manamperi (bt. Saajida Razick 7-5, 6-4) and Oneli Perera (bt. Dinethya Dharmaratne 6-4, 6-4) won their matches to reach the quarter-finals.

In the men’s singles, Dumidu Dilum (beat Gayanath Senadeer 6-2, 6-3), Akila Vimukthi (bt. Ruwan Fernando 6-2, 6-1), Jaithra de Seram (bt. Rustom Ali 6-3, 6-3), Luka Knese (bt. Anujan Abeywickrama 6-3, 6-0), Thehan Wijemanne (bt. Archana Lokuge 6-4, 6-2), Sanka Athukorala (bt. Vibuda Wijebandara 6-4, 6-4) reached quarter-finals.