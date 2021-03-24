LNP – Ceylinco Life’s Family Savari ‘Gold edition’ reaches mid-point with draw 3

Tidings of a gold rush of sorts have reached families in Matara, Piliyandala, Baddegama, Moratuwa, Bandarawela and Batticaloa among others, as Ceylinco Life’s Family Savari promotion reached mid-point this month with the value of gold gifted reaching Rs 15 million.

The third bi-monthly draw saw another 103 lucky Ceylinco Life policyholders being chosen to receive Rs 5 million in gold under the 14th edition of this mega promotion, with the jackpot winner from Matara winning gold to the value of Rs 1 million.

Three more draws are to be conducted this year, culminating in a total of 618 Ceylinco Life policyholders winning Rs 30 million in gold via the Family Savari 2021 promotion. The decision to present policyholders with gold instead of the customary overseas holidays and local excursions was on account of the travel restrictions and safety precautions necessitated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

In each batch of winners, one receives the equivalent of Rs 1 million in gold, two win Rs 250,000 each, five receive Rs 100,000 each, 25 get Rs 50,000 each and another 70 receive Rs 25,000 each.

Pictured here is Ceylinco Life Managing Director Thushara Ranasinghe drawing some of the winners and directors of the company ratifying the results of the third draw.