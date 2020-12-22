LNP – Puttalam Zahira FC wins Soccer Tournament

Puttalam Zahira FC Qatar has become the champions of Ozee Soccer Seven Tournament beating Mawanella Zahira FC. The 2020 Edition of the Ozee Soccer Seven Football Tournament organised by Colombo Zahira Old Boys in Qatar kicked off on 18th of Friday December 2020 in Ideal Indian School and has seen 08 teams compete for Interschool Championship.

Hamthiyas Mohamed of Puttalam Zahira FC won the Best Player of the Finals’ Award while Mohamed Rishard of Puttalam Zahira FC won the Best Player of the Tournament Award. Muhazzam Mohideen of Mawanella Zahira FC bagged the Best Goalkeeper Award.

Puttalam Zahira FC team led by the Captain Mohamed Musthakeem and he made the team as unbeaten throughout the tournament. The final game was followed by a grand closing ceremony where each of the players were presented with an award of participation.

On behalf of Puttalam Zahirians, President Isham Marikar thanking all the players of Puttalam Zahira FC, Coach Mr. Shakeel, Executive Committee Members, All Puttalamians & Supporters for their commitment to win this Championship after 7 years in Qatar And also he specially thanking the organizers for the excellent tournament by following COVID 19 Safety Measures.