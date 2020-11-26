LNP – Caught red-handed!

The main character of this story is a white-collar high-up handling account in a state-run establishment dealing with pharmaceuticals.

He had made it a practice to collect a commission from the suppliers registered with the establishment when settling bills.



The government authorities who had learnt about the conduct of the white-collar high-up had laid a trap with a pre-arranged transaction using a decoy and had caught the man red-handed.



Details about all shady deals that the high-up had been involved are now being elicited in an ongoing investigation, they say.