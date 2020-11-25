LNP – Now the mountain comes to Mohammed!

This prominent politico involved in a court case had been released on condition that he should mark his presence at a station responsible for maintaining law and order at regular intervals. However, nowadays, a khaki one from the station visits the residence of the politico carrying the attendance register for the latter to mark his presence, they say.

The politico who had been attending the station to mark his presence for a long time, stopped doing it after getting a high political office.

And now a khaki one is said to be visiting the politico’s residence with the attendance register once a month instead!