LNP – DFCC Bank offers customers a seamless digital experience in banking

DFCC Bank, one of the fastest growing commercial banks in Sri Lanka, continues to reaffirm their promise to customers of being the bank for everyone by revolutionizing the banking experience of its customers, through digital transformation that has placed the bank ahead of the curve. With the ongoing pandemic, the bank is actively driving digital innovations to facilitate customers to experience a seamless banking experience with a wide range of digital tools tailor made to cater to these challenging times.

DFCC Virtual Wallet, the first mobile wallet launched in the banking industry in 2015 was upgraded recently by adding a new user interface and 18 new features such as checking bank balances, interest rates, maturity dates on fixed deposits and loan balances, due date etc. Customers are also able to add their DFCC credit cards onto their wallet and view the credit card details, card limits available balance, minimum payment due, payment due date, card status, cash back rewards value, card transactions and credit card statements of the last 3 months. Existing DFCC Customers can download the app and self-onboard using their debit cards or call the hotline and activate the wallet.

Furthermore, fund transfers are enabled within DFCC Bank accounts, CEFT transactions to any other bank accounts and paying other bank credit cards via CEFT has also been enabled. In addition, customers can download or share the CEFT transfer confirmation receipt to beneficiaries and also have the option to top up the wallet and make bill payments to mobile and telecommunication service providers, utility services, insurance providers, send money to mobile request funds. Moreover, the card less withdrawal feature available in the DFCC Virtual Wallet has also enable customers to withdraw cash from nearly 135 DFCC ATMs and 52 CRMs island wide.

The DFCC Bank website has re-launched with novel features such as, an online application to open savings and special deposit accounts, applying online for a credit card of your choice, and even browsing through a credit card promotions page which is sorted based on the preference of the customer. The site is integrated with DFCC Chatz (Chat bot, live chat and video chatz) to provide prompt service. The site boasts a credit card comparison matrix, allowing customers to select their preferred credit card and apply for the same. A new feature which permits customers to add promotions to their Google calendar has been introduced to ensure customers do not miss out on credit card offers.