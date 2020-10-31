LNP-They jostled with no care for health precautions!

When this provincial chief assumed duties in his new office the other day, a large number of political cronies and white-collar high-ups flocked to his office in a bid to earn brownie points with no regard for the health guidelines, they say.

Khaki high-ups and political appointees to high offices in the province were among the crowd that had gathered there.



The attendees had jostled in a bid to capture the attention of the bigwig with no care for the one-meter physical distancing rule.



The office aides who were in attendance on the new boss who obviously looked worried about the attendees’ callous disregard for the health guidelines remarked that they would not be surprised if the crowd gathered there gave rise to a new Coronavirus cluster, they say.