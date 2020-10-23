LNP – A tongue-lashing for expressing his views!

A prominent politico known to be a scholar had received a vitriolic tongue-lashing from a gabby colleague when he tried to explain the damage that could result from passing the 20A.

Commenting on the possible repercussions that could follow the enactment of 20A, the scholar-politico had appealed to his colleagues at least not to speak in defence of the amendment.



At this stage, the gabby politico had intervened and barked at the scholar-politico not to ‘exhibit his so-called erudition’ and warned him saying: “If you don’t like it, you had better keep your mouth shut.”



The scholar-politico had just kept quiet without making any response to this vituperative attack, they say.