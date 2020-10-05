LNP – Colts, SSC stay unbeaten in U-23 Cricket Tourney

Defending champions Colts CC and SSC maintained their unbeaten record in the SLC Under-23 Inter-Club Cricket Tournament after the completion of the penultimate round of matches worked off yesterday.

Colts CC recorded their fourth successive victory with a convincing 162-run win over Saracens SC in their match played at the Colts Ground while SSC overcame CCC by 51 runs to record their fifth successive win in their match played at the CCC Grounds.

Meanwhile, two unbeaten teams, Army SC and NCC met their waterloo when they were defeated by Badureliya CC by five wickets and Moors SC by three wickets in their matches played at Maggona and Braybrooke Place respectively.

Results:

At Colts Grounds (Colts CC won by 162 runs)

Colts CC: 209 in 48.3 overs (Dhananjaya Lakshan 88, Jehan Daniel 38, Gihan Ebert 3/17)

Saracens SC: 47 in 18.3 overs (Dilshan Madusanka 4/9, Rohan Sanjaya 3/15).

At CCC Grounds (SSC won by 51 runs)

SSC: 182/4 in 36 overs (Ashan Bandara 57, Nipun Dhananjaya 84 n.o)

CCC: 131 in 31.2 overs (Malindu Maduranga 34, Pawantha Weerasinghe 31, Sammu Ashan 3/22).

At P. Sara Oval (Tamil Union won by 216 runs)

Tamil Union: 284/7 in 50 overs (Ravindu Fernando 107, Supun Kavinda 42, Kamesh Nirmal 40, Sachindu Colombage 44 n.o, Harindu Jayasekera 3/39)

Kandy Customs SC: 68 in 23.5 overs (Kanisha Hasitha 5/12).

At Maggona (Badureliya CC won by five wickets)

Army SC: 181 in 45.2 overs (Shehan Fernando 45, Heshan Hettiarachchi 41)

Badureliya CC: 185/5 in 47.1 overs (Mithira Thenura 32, Dunith Jayatunga 87 n.o).

At Braybrooke Place (Moors SC won by three wickets)

NCC: 141/9 in 22 overs (Praveen Jayawickrama 4/44)

Moors SC: 143/7 in 18.4 overs (Kavishka Anjula 61, Pasindu Sooriyabandara 31).

At Katunayake (Ragama CC won by 39 runs)

Ragama CC: 186 in 50 overs (Nishan Madushka 53, Asitha Fernando 3/27)

Chilaw Marians CC: 147 in 43.2 overs (Raveen Yasas 42, Dasun Seneviratne 33, Shashika Dilshan 5/18).

At Dombagoda (Kalutara TC won by two wickets)

SLPA CC: 127 in 34 overs (Dilhara Polgampola 52, Lasindu Aroshana 3/22)

Kalutara TC: 133/8 in 32.2 overs (Shehan Dilshan 38, Themal Bandara 3/33).

At BRC Grounds (Nugegoda SC won by 23 runs)

Nugegoda SC: 220 in 48.4 overs (Abishek Liyanaarachchi 42, Amitha Dabare 37, Savindu Uthsara 3/33)

BRC: 197 in 48.5 overs (Ramindu Wijesooriya 42, Shashika Ratnayake 33 n.o, Tashika Nirmal 3/45).

At Panadura (Air Force SC won by one wicket)

Panadura SC: 182 in 43.1 overs (Ashan Dilhara 76, Janidu Inuwara 33, Shashika Priyamal 3/35, Nusky Ahmed 3/47)

Air Force SC: 183/9 in 48.1 overs (Chamikara Hewage 34, Shashika Priyamal 31 n.o, Kaumal Nanayakkara 3/34, Sasanka Nirmal 3/38).

At Moratuwa (Sebastianites CC won by eight wickets)

Navy SC: 72 in 33 overs (Tharusha Fernando 3/19)

Sebastianites CC: 73/2 in 15.2 overs.