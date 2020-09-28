LNP – SL becomes second in terms of Covid-19 prevention measures, economic recovery

Sri Lanka has performed the second-best in terms of Covid-19 epidemic prevention measures, economic recovery and international cooperation out of 108 countries surveyed by the Yicai Research Institute in China.

China has ranked the first in the list.

Nine out of the top 10 countries were in the Asia-Pacific region, namely South Korea, Sri Lanka, Myanmar, Thailand, Vietnam, Cambodia, Australia and New Zealand, while Ghana was in third place.

The Yicai Research Institute used the SEIR epidemiological model to predict the state of the pandemic in different nations, classing them as either Susceptible, Exposed, Infectious or Removed, as well as its own self-developed ‘social network-based virus transmission model.’

Countries with strict epidemic prevention policies, such as China, South Korea and Italy, all had the pandemic under control and logged less than one newly confirmed case in July, the models showed, which based their calculations on earlier disease trajectories and with the assumption that asymptomatic cases continued to be present.