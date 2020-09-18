LNP – Birth Commemoration of Anagarika Dharmapala held under patronage of President

The 156th birth anniversary of Buddhist revivalist and writer Srimath Anagarika Dharmapala was held at the Sri Lanka Mahabodhi Agrashavaka Maha Viharaya in Maligakanda yesterday under the patronage of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.The President is offering flowers to the sacred relics of Arahaths Sariuth and Mugalan Agrashavaka Theras.The President also planted a Rath Handun sapling to commemorate birth anniversary of Srimath Anagarika Dharmapala at the temple premises. A commemorative coin of in the denomination of Rs.500 was also issued by the Central Bank symbolizing this event and the coin was presented to the President by CBSL Governor Prof. W D Lakshman. Chief Incumbent and Chairman of Sri Lanka Mahabodhi Society Ven. Banagala Upathissa Thera, Ministers Dinesh Gunawardene, Prof G. L. Peiris and UNP Deputy Leader Ruwan Wijewardene were present.