LNP – Cattle race to condemn slaughter

A traditional ‘Thirikkal’ cattle race, an event popular among the Tamil community was held at Vattakachchi in Kilinochchi yesterday to condemn the slaughter of cattle and cruelty to animals.

The Kilinochchi Cattle Race Society and the Kalmadu Traders Association had organised the event at the Kalivani playground in Vattakachchi. More than 200 strong bulls had been used in the race and prizes were awarded to the winners.

The organisers said the race was intended to prevent slaughter and cruelty to cattle.