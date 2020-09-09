LNP – Govt bound to fulfill election pledges – Minister

Media Minister Keheliya Rambukwella said the election manifesto was clear on the government’s mandate to scrap the 19th Amendment and doing otherwise would amount to betraying the masses who voted this Government into power.

While participating in an inspection tour of the Sri Lanka Foundation Institute, he said the people had given consensus for this and the Government is bound to fulfill and execute the will of the people. The Minister further stated that the Attorney General has made his observations over the draft proposal and the government intends to make progress on the matter.

He added that those in the Opposition are welcome to make their objections or arguments and that the government would not bar them from making their proclamations or announcing their stand and that they were free to voice their opinion.

He said that there were issues with the Commissions appointed by the Legislative Council under the 19th Amendment and a new amendment was in order to repeal the 19th Amendment and rectify these issues.