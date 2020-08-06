LNP – SF Lokka’ shot dead in Anuradhapura

Leading underworld figure Eron Ranasinghe alias ‘SF Lokka’ was shot dead this morning at the Dahaiyagama in Anuradhapura, police said.

They said unidentified gunmen on a motorcycle had opened fire at a car in which SF Lokka had travelled. The hybrid vehicle of SF Lokka was gutted in fire after the shooting.

Subsequently, he had been admitted to the hospital and had succumbed to his injuries on admission.

Ranasinghe is the main suspect of the murder of nightclub owner Wasantha de Zoysa in Anuradhapur