LNP – All steps will be taken to meet drinking water needs: President

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa stated that necessary measures will be taken immediately to meet the drinking water needs of the people.

The President said that only 42% of Sri Lankans’ drinking water needs have been met so far, and stressed that in the future, people will inherit a country where there’s no shortage of drinking water.

Taking this situation into account, steps will be taken to meet the electricity and drinking water needs of the people, he added.

The President added that this will be achieved by systematically managing the country’s drinking water resources.