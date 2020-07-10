LNP – Eight counsellors on leave recalled

Steps have already been taken to bring back eight counsellors attached to the Treatment and Rehabilitation Centre – East in Kandakadu who were on leave, after a fellow counsellor tested positive for Covid-19 at the Marawila Hospital today.

Fifty six persons out of 450 inmates and staff members at the Treatment and Rehabilitation Centre – East in Kandakadu tested positive for COVID-19 today.

Head of the coronavirus prevention operations,Army Commander Shavendra Silva said it was improbable that the virus will be spread in the community through these 56 persons.

“The number of Covid-19 patients reported from the Treatment and Rehabilitation Centre can increase once the results of the PCR tests are out,” the Army Commander.

He further said the health authorities were yet to identify how these 56 persons contracted the virus.

Soon after the counsellor was diagnosed positive, her parents, family members and her associates have now been referred to PCR tests and are awaiting results of those reports.

Since there remains a possible risk in increase in the numbers of positive cases in the Centre, instructions have been given by both the President and the Prime Minister to adopt all necessary measures to avert the virus from transmitting to society from there.

This Rehabilitation Centre, managed by Ministry of Justice rehabilitates drug addicts and functions solely as a treatment and rehabilitation venue. Health Ministry investigations are underway in order to ascertain whether the transmission had occurred after recent arrival of a few drug addicts to this Centre for rehabilitation having been cleared of the virus after PCR tests on them or otherwise,” the Army Chief added.