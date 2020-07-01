LNP – Dialog Awarded Sri Lanka’s Most Valuable Brand by Brand Finance for Second Consecutive Year

Dialog Axiata PLC, Sri Lanka’s premier connectivity provider, had the distinction of being awarded the title ‘Sri Lanka’s Most Valuable Brand’ for the second consecutive year by Brand Finance, the world’s leading independent brand valuation consultancy, at the 17th edition of its annual review. Dialog also retained its brand rating of AAA for the sixth consecutive year and the title of ‘Most Valuable Telecommunications Brand’ for the 13th consecutive year, reaffirming the brand’s ethos of empowering and enriching Sri Lankan lives and enterprises.

The ‘Most Valuable Brand 2020’ and ‘Most Valuable Telecommunications Brand’ accolades recognise Dialog’s passion to deliver ‘Service from the Heart’ and its commitment to create “The Future. Today”. This is a testament to the company’s salient and meaningful efforts to differentiate and drive the nation’s digital transformation through a range of products and services underpinned by inclusivity, affordability and accessibility to technology for all Sri Lankans, whilst creating unparalleled experiences.

The strength of the Dialog brand has been attributed to its commitment to empower and enrich lives in a connected world, whilst positioning itself as a trusted digital companion in the hearts of over 15 million customers. Dialog’s strategic focus on organization and digital transformation, culture and customer experience has paved the way to create value and ensure it continues to lead in the respective business verticals with unique experiences, resulting in enhancing its brand equity.

Commenting on the awards, Supun Weerasinghe, Group Chief Executive of Dialog Axiata PLC said, “We are honoured to once again be awarded the highly coveted title ‘Sri Lanka’s Most Valuable Consumer Brand’ for the second year running and the ‘Most Valuable Telecommunications Brand’ for the 13th consecutive year. The awards are a representation of the world-class services and solutions that have enriched lives of over 15 million Sri Lankans’ and their continued trust and confidence placed in us to always deliver the Future. Today. This recognition also embodies the Dialog team’s ongoing commitment to placing the company at the forefront of innovation while delivering Service from the Heart.”

Ruchi Gunewardene, Managing Director of Brand Finance Lanka commented “ Dialog’s core success has been its ability to bring new technologies into the country and by implementing unique marketing strategies which enable rapid customer adoption. This, together with the single brand approach, which straddles many digital interphases, enables them to drive a compelling brand proposition across many customer touchpoints”.

Brand Finance is the world’s leading independent brand valuation consultancy, with offices in over 20 countries including Sri Lanka. Brand Finance bridges the gap between marketing and finance by quantifying the financial value of brands. Brand Finance calculates the values of the brands in its league tables using the Royalty Relief approach – a brand valuation methodology compliant with the industry standards set in ISO 10668. It involves estimating the likely future revenues that are attributable to a brand by calculating a royalty rate that would be charged for its use, to arrive at a ‘brand value’ understood as a net economic benefit that a brand owner would achieve by licensing the brand in the open market