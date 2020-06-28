LNP – Malcolm Cardinal Ranjit and Harin Fernando patch up their differences

Former Member of Parliament Harin Fernando has met Malcolm Cardinal Ranjith and two have made up after a spat between the Catholic Bishop of Colombo and the former Minister made news for a few days last week.

The Samagi Jana Balavegaya leader Sajith Premadasa and Fernando called on the Cardinal today Saturday June 27, and exchanged views.

“We had a cordial exchange and the issues that were there have been resolved,” Premadasa told reporters outside the Archbishop’s House.

“We accept the advise and blessings of the Cardinal as a party and so does Mr. Fernando,” Premadasa added.

The dispute arose after Fernando accused the Cardinal of “playing politics” during last year’s presidential poll, when he addressed a political rally in Polonnaruwa a week ago.

Fernando said because of the Cardinal’s partisan actions the five per cent Catholic vote went to Gotabaya Rajapaksa.