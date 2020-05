Covid-19 cases in Sri Lanka have surged to 1469 after the country witnessed highest single-day rise on Wednesday (27). A total of 150 patients were detected with Covid-19 during the day.

There are 727 active Covid-19 patients in the country.

Out of these cases, 97 were returnees from overseas who are at quarantine facilities while 53 of them were navy personnel, the Epidemiology Unit of the Health Ministry said.