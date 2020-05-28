Application form to enroll children to Grade One issued

The applications to enroll children into grade one of the government schools for the year 2021 should be submitted as per the specimen form issued by the Education Ministry today, the Ministry said.

It said the applications prepared in line with instructions should be sent to the relevant Heads of Schools by registered post to reach them before July 15, 2020

It said all documents forwarded must be valid up to June 30, 2020.

“A specimen application form was published in the website www.moe.gov.lk,” it said.