Online patient-doctor platform for Corona advice developed

As an aid to combat the COVID-19 pandemic situation in the country, an interactive computer application for patient-doctor communication platform was developed by the faculty of computing, General Sir John Kotelawala Defense University.

The application “CuRec” was introduced to Health Minister Pavithra Wanniarachchi and the Secretary Maj. General Sanjeewa Munasinghe yesterday (24) at the Ministry.

This application was developed by a group of researchers such as Dr Pradeep Kalansooriya (Senior Lecturer and Head- Department of Computer Science) along with computing students, Mr Kasun Kalhara, Mr Nimesh Ekanayaka, Mr Chanakya Bandara, Mr Savindu Bandara, Mr MalithIleperuma, Miss. Sanara Premeratne and Miss. Kethmie Perera. Dean Faculty of Computing, Commodore Janaka Gunaseela, Dean Faculty of Medicine, Dr Namal Wijesinghe (Consultant Cardiologist) and a panel of medical experts: Dr Saman Yapa Bandara,(Deputy Director – LRH), Dr Viraj Jayasinghe (Consultant Pediatrician – LRH), Dr VasanRatnasingam (Secretary GMOA – LRH) and Dr Mangala Rajamanthri (VP – Base Hospital Karawanella) acted as consultants to the project.