India to operate special flight to evacuate stranded Indians in SL

The Government of India has scheduled a special Air India flight to evacuate stranded Indian nationals in Sri Lanka, the High Commission of India in Colombo said today.

The Air India flight AI 0276 will leave for Mumbai from Colombo on May 29, the the High Commission said.

Based on the registrations received by the High Commission of India, a passenger manifest will be prepared for this flight.

Priority will be given to compelling cases in distress, including migrant workers/labourers who have been laid off, short term visa holders faced with expiry of visa, people with medical emergency/ pregnant women/elderly, those required to return to India due to death of family member, and students as stated in the Standard Operating Procedure issued by Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India, for movement of Stranded Indian Nationals dated 05 May, 2020.

Information regarding this flight will be updated on the High Commission of India website. As the High Commission of India, Colombo has received a large number of repatriation requests from Indian nationals stranded in Sri Lanka, only some of the registered people would be accommodated on this flight that has been scheduled. Short-listed passengers for this flight will be informed through email by the High Commission of India.

Passengers will bear the cost of travel by this flight as well as for mandatory quarantine facilities on arrival in India. Information regarding quarantine facilities and Standard operating Procedure followed by respective States/UT Governments is available on the High Commission of India website.

Those stranded Indian nationals who have not yet registered with the High Commission are requested to do so on the link – https://hcicolombo.gov.in/COVID_helpline.

The High Commission has urged all stranded Indian nationals to be patient and follow the updates on High Commission’s website and social media.