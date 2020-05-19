I do not expect State bodies to do politics; President

While urging state institutions not to engage in politics, President Gotabaya Rajapaksa said that state entities should earn enough income for their maintenance and the well-being of the employees.

“I do not expect the state entities to engage in politics; what they need to do is to develop themselves; they should generate incomes; increase efficiency and productivity; minimize unnecessary expenditures and wastage. The State enterprises are run on the hard earned money of the toiling people of this country. Therefore, Public Sector organizations should not be a burden to the people,” President Gotabaya Rajapaksa said during a discussion with the top level officials of the Sri Lanka Broadcasting Corporation (SLBC) held at the Presidential Secretariat on Monday.

Since the sectors such as health and education are public welfare services, they are not expected to generate incomes said the President pointing out that other organizations should earn enough income for their maintenance and the well-being of the employees, the President said.

The economy of Sri Lanka like the rest of the world is faced with a severe decline due to COVID-19 pandemic. Millions have lost employment. Heads of organizations should place the country first. If they fail to do so, the entities might collapse. President highlighted the importance of strengthening state organizations according to a well-designed plan not only to face the prevailing challenges but also to ensure future economic development.

The meeting had been convened to review the current operations of the SLBC. The President informed the heads to introduce popular programmes to suit the aesthetic preferences of the audience and to work with dedication to generate income with a proper plan. “Continuously apprise the employees of the current status of the organization. Motivate them to work hard for the progress of the entity without seeking personal gains”, the President said.

The Secretary to the President P. B. Jayasundera explained the measures that should be taken to increase the income based on an appropriate plan while ensuring the maximum efficiency of the employees of the Corporation.

Chairman of SLBC Jagath Wickremasinghe, Director General Chandrapala Liyanage and members of the Board of Directors were present at the discussion.