SriLankan flight suspension extended till May 31

The suspension of scheduled passenger flights of SriLankan Airlines due to Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak has been extended till May 31, the Airlines said.

“We, at SriLankan Airlines, regret very much to inform our valued passengers that the Airline is compelled to extend the temporary suspension of its scheduled passenger flights till 31st of May 2020 in view of the travel restrictions imposed by the destinations we operate to due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, taking into consideration the reopening of economic activity in the world followed by easing of some travel restrictions between countries, the Airline will be operating to London, Tokyo (Narita), Melbourne and Hong Kong to facilitate passengers who are eligible to travel under the travel advisories of the respective countries.

Further, the Airlines’ cargo services will continue to operate from its worldwide network and special flights as and when required.

For further information, passengers are advised to contact their travel/issuing agent, the nearest SriLankan Airlines office or SriLankan Airlines 24 Hour Contact Center on +94117771979.