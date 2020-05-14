Sri Lanka News Papers – News Headlines from Colombo

COVID-19 recovered patients rise to 382

Sixteen more COVID-19 infected patients were recovered and discharged from the hospital today, the Health Ministry said.

They said that the total number of recovered patients in Sri Lanka has now increased to 382.

Accordingly, seven patients undergoing treatment at the Homagama Hospital, six patients from the Kathankudi Hospital, two from the Colombo East Base Hospital (CEBH) and one from the Infectious Disease Hospital (IDH) were discharged.

The Health Ministry said that 498 patients are still under medical care at hospitals.

