Applications for A/L entry at new schools via online from tomorrow: Ministry

The Education Ministry has introduced an online system for students those who wish to pursue Advanced Level (A/L) at a seperate school for the year 2020.

This system will come into effect from tomorrow (12).

Accordingly, students could log on to the Education Ministry official website ‘www.info.moe.gov.lk’ to submit their A/L enrollment applications.

Each applicant would be able to apply for a maximum of ten schools and all applications should be submitted before June 12.