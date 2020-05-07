Another stock of 30,000 COVID-19 test kits to arrive from China

Responding to the urgent need of Sri Lankan side fighting the COVID-19 pandemic, 30,000 Coronavirus Nucleic Acid Test Kits (PCR-Fluorescence Probing) and 15,000 Disposable Coverall (PPEs), will arrive in Sri Lanka on May 8, the Chinese Embassy said.

This medical supplies are a part of the third batch of medical supplies donated by the Chinese Government to Sri Lanka and will be air-freighted from Shanghai to Colombo by China Eastern Airlines MU231 on May 8.

Remaining medical supplies of this batch will be transported at its earliest possible schedule.On April 29, Chargé d’affaires of the Chinese embassy Hu Wei called-on President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, reiterated China’s strongest solidarity and support to Sri Lanka for the latter’s fight against coronavirus and announced the third batch of China Aid, including 30,000 test kits, 30,000 PPEs, 30,000 KN95 masks, 30,000 protective goggles and 600,000 surgical masks.

Prior to this batch, according to incomplete statistics of both sides, the Chinese government, enterprises and individuals have donated 42,024 test kits, 958,730 surgical masks, 139,280 KN95 masks, 14,380 PPEs and other medical materials to Sri Lanka since the outbreak of the epidemic till April 24th.

In addition, China has repeatedly shared relevant experience with Sri Lankan health authorities.