US now has one million coronavirus infections

The United States now has more than one million coronavirus cases across the country – accounting for a third of the global tally – as the death toll rises to more than 56,000.

Infections across the US increased by more than 27,000 on Monday, bringing the total number of cases to just over one million.

More than 1,300 Americans died overnight, bringing the total to just over 56,000.

The number of confirmed coronavirus infections across the world surpassed three million on Monday with the global death toll now standing at more than 205,000.

As the number of infections continues to rise, several US states are reopening in a bid to revive economies that have been ravaged by coronavirus lockdowns.

It comes despite warnings from health experts that increasing human interactions and economic activity too soon may spark a new surge of infections.