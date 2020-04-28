Pregnant mothers attending clinics advised to obtain prior appointments

The Health Ministry has advised pregnant mothers attending clinics to obtain prior appointments in order to minimise congestion in hospitals and provide a quality service.

Issuing a statement Heath Services Director General Dr. Anil Jasinghe said pregnant women with fever, bleeding, severe headache, difficulty in breathing, impaired vision, fits, chest/abdominal pain, reduced foetal movements, swelling of the body or any other severe discomfort should immediately seek hospital care.