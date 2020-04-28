Met Dept. warns of thundershowers and severe lightning

Thundershowers with severe lightning have been forecast by the Meteorological Department in several provinces across Sri Lanka this evening. Issuing a ‘Red Alert’, the Meteorological Department said thundershowers and lightning will occur in parts of the North-western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, Southern, Western and Uva provinces as well as the Mannar district. The general public were requested to take adequate precautions as temporary localised showers were expected in several areas. The Met Department requested the public to seek shelter indoors, avoid open spaces such as fields and open water bodies, and also to avoid the use of wired telephones and electric equipment.