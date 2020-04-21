Sri Lanka News Papers – News Headlines from Colombo

COVID- 19: AG’s Department closed until further notice

The Attorney General’s Department has been closed until further notice after a private female security officer at the Department was infected with COVID- 19.

The daily meals for the private security personnel have been provided by the said lady security officer who was admitted to the IDH Hospital, after having tested positive for COVID-19.

Additional Solicitor General (Administration) P.C. Sumathi Dharmawardena has informed this in a letter to the Judicial Service Commission Secretary with copies to Secretary to the President.

