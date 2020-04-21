Ceylinco Life donates ventilators to combat COVID-19

Ceylinco Life Chairman R. Renganathan (centre) presenting one of the two ventilators to Army Commander Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva, accompanied by Ceylinco Life Directors Devaan Cooray and Palitha Jayawardena (second from right and extreme right) and the company’s Senior Deputy General Manager – Business Development Wasantha Wijesinghe.

Ceylinco Life donated two high-end non-invasive ventilators to the government to support efforts to treat people infected by COVID-19.



The two Resmed Stellar 100 ventilators from Australia were presented to Army Commander Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva, who heads the National Operation Centre for Prevention of COVID-19 Outbreak, at Army Headquarters on April 16.



In a letter accompanying the donation, Ceylinco Life Chairman R. Renganathan said the company hopes the equipment will help the government eradicate the corona virus in

Sri Lanka.



This is the latest in a series of donations by Ceylinco Life of essential equipment and infrastructure facilities to government medical institutions. Earlier this year the Company donated a fully-renovated and re-equipped Day Chemotherapy Unit for the treatment of cancer patients to the Trincomalee General Hospital and had previously donated fully-equipped and furnished High Dependency Units (HDUs) to five government hospitals – the Lady Ridgeway Hospital (LRH), the National Hospital of Sri Lanka, the Jaffna Teaching Hospital, the Colombo South Teaching Hospital, Kalubowila and the Kandy Teaching Hospital.