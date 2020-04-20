Unilever Sri Lanka commits Rs.35mn towards COVID-19 relief efforts

Unilever Sri Lanka Limited Chairperson and Managing Director Hajar Alafifi (centre) hands over the donation of Rs.10 million to Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa (second from right) in the presence of (from left) Unilever Sri Lanka Country Lead Corporate Communications and Sustainable Business Mayanthi Wickremetilleke, Unilever Sri Lanka Marketing Director Beauty and Personal Care Nilushi Jayatileke and Unilever Sri Lanka National Finance Director Priyadharshana Ekanayake

Unilever Sri Lanka has committed a sum of Rs.35 million towards the national efforts to tackle the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in Sri Lanka.



The company has contributed Rs.20 million towards public awareness, hygiene and sanitation efforts across the country through its flagship hygiene brand Lifebuoy. This includes setting up 70 Lifebuoy handwash stations in public spaces such as bus terminals, railway stations and hospitals across the country as well as a wide-reaching public awareness campaign on the WHO-advised protocols.



Unilever Sri Lanka has donated Rs.10 million to the COVID-19 Healthcare and Social Security Fund to be utilised to bring relief to those affected by the coronavirus pandemic in Sri Lanka.



Unilever Sri Lanka has also provided Rs.5 million worth of relief measures, including 4000 units of personal protective equipment (PPE), 10,000 masks and over 24,000 units of free essential Unilever products to the government and related bodies working towards the prevention and control of the pandemic.



Unilever Sri Lanka Chairperson and Managing Director Hajar Alafifi said, “It is imperative that we harness the power of collective action, supporting the government and civil society to save lives and livelihoods. It is going to take the effort of each and every Sri Lankan to overcome this challenge. We’ve been part of Sri Lanka for the past 82 years; we will fight this together and come out of it stronger and more resilient.”