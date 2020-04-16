SriLankan flight suspension extended till April 30

The suspension of scheduled flights of SriLankan Airlines due to Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak has been extended till April 30, the Airlines said.

“As the travel restrictions imposed by the countries in our global network continue to be in place due to the COVID 19 pandemic, SriLankan Airlines is compelled to extend the temporary suspension of its scheduled passenger flights till April 30, 2020.

The Airlines’ cargo services will continue to operate from its worldwide network and special flights as and when required.

For further information and clarifications, passengers are requested to contact their travel agents, their nearest SriLankan Airlines Office or the Airlines’ Global Contact Centre on +94117771979 For more information visit www.srilankan.com,” the Airlines said.